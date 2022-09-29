NatWest Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

NatWest Group plc lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group comprises approximately 1.5% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SIVB traded down $9.04 on Thursday, hitting $334.68. 2,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.34 and its 200 day moving average is $451.17. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $328.27 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 29.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.57.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.