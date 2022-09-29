NatWest Group plc Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

NatWest Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 3.1% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $5,406,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 19.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 38.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.6% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 129,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $74.58. 58,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,150,939. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average of $78.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

