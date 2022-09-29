NatWest Group plc Sells 800 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

NatWest Group plc lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 30,460.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after acquiring an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $7.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $341.65. 2,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,360. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.05. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.