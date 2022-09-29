nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.03–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.00 million-$104.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.84 million. nCino also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.17 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Barclays raised their target price on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.11.
nCino Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.66. The stock had a trading volume of 23,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,082. nCino has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 0.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at nCino
In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $146,507.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,046 shares in the company, valued at $794,758.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $359,620.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,941,486.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 4,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $146,507.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,758.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,321 shares of company stock worth $1,062,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of nCino
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,654 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,771,000 after buying an additional 280,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in nCino by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 33.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 845,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after buying an additional 212,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
nCino Company Profile
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
