Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 399,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,116.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nemetschek from €90.00 ($91.84) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nemetschek from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Price Performance

Shares of NEMTF stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. Nemetschek has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $87.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.85.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Articles

