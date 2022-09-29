Neoteric Price Up 170% Over Last Week (NTRC)

Neoteric (NTRC) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Neoteric has a market capitalization of $53,005.41 and $20,960.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neoteric has traded 170% higher against the US dollar. One Neoteric coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Neoteric

Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.

Buying and Selling Neoteric

