NEST Protocol (NEST) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $122,555.00

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $122,555.00 and $6.01 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol was first traded on July 28th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 10,942,434 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org.

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is a distributed oracle network and a permissionless community of token holders, data providers, and validators. As an oracle, NEST Protocol provides a solution to certificate on-chain data, e.g. quotes of digital assets. In NEST network, all data is directly generated on-chain: users (so-called Quote Miners) upload their own asset price quotes with a certain amount of collateral, and the quotes will input to NEST's price chain after a fixed verification period.”

