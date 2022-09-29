Neumann Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 3.0% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.1% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 131,194 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 137,756 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 74,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.92. The stock had a trading volume of 490,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,716,736. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $164.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average is $74.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

