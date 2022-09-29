Neumann Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,575,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,366,000 after acquiring an additional 281,195 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236,645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,901 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,617,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,840,000 after acquiring an additional 483,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,893,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,695,000 after acquiring an additional 42,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,267,834 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.