Neumann Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.94. 364,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,719,286. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.43. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.