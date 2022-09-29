Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Neumann Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,814,000 after purchasing an additional 147,678 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.5 %

CHRW traded down $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $97.96. 45,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,396. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.