Neumann Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Neumann Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,819,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 977,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,876,000 after buying an additional 428,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.36. 918,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,245,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.24.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

