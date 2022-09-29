Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 462.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.03. The stock had a trading volume of 23,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,851. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.25.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.252 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

