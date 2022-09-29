Neumann Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Neumann Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.23. The stock had a trading volume of 97,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,925. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $85.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

