Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 156,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 333,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Nevada Copper Stock Up 2.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$96.42 million and a P/E ratio of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.