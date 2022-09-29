New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 1,866 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.5% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $132.71. 65,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,451,965. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.87. The company has a market cap of $360.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

