New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 2,620 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Down 4.0 %

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,279,020. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.78. 200,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,016,803. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of -171.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.