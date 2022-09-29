New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Trading Down 0.5%

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 131,443 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 148,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

New Pacific Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.

About New Pacific Metals

(Get Rating)

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Silver Sand property covering an area of 5.42 square kilometers located in the PotosÃ­ Department, Bolivia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.