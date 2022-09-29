New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.50

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 166887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 3,271.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,864,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,763,000 after buying an additional 1,809,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,577 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 944,032 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,821,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,239,000 after acquiring an additional 896,402 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

