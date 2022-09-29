Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Up 750.0% in September

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Newrange Gold Stock Performance

Newrange Gold stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday. Newrange Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Get Newrange Gold alerts:

Newrange Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company also holds a 100% interest North Birch project that covers an area of 3,850 hectares located in Northwestern, Ontaria; and the Argosy gold mine located in the Red Lake Mining division of northwestern Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Newrange Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newrange Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.