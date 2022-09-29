Nexo (NEXO) Hits Market Capitalization of $934.70 Million

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00004853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $934.70 million and $10.91 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nexo Coin Profile

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

