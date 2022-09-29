Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) fell 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. 490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Next Hydrogen Solutions from C$4.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

