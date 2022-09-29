NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Raised by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,770 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 2.2% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays cut shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.48.

Insider Activity

NIKE Stock Down 3.6 %

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.16. 1,202,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,912,294. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $149.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

