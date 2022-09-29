Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 10.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) were down 10.2% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 468,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,706,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Specifically, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton bought 3,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,047,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 150,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,877,310.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,120 shares of company stock worth $1,744,951 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Nikola Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Nikola by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 257,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 71,111 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nikola by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nikola by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 39,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

