NitroEX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29,105.00 (NTX)

NitroEX (NTX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. NitroEX has a total market cap of $612,520.47 and $29,105.00 worth of NitroEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NitroEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NitroEX has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NitroEX Coin Profile

NitroEX launched on April 12th, 2020. NitroEX’s total supply is 10,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 coins. NitroEX’s official Twitter account is @NitroExOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NitroEX’s official website is www.nitroex.io.

NitroEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NitroEx Exchange aims to offer a unique interface with real-time order books, charting tools, trading history, and a simple ordering process, so users can buy/sell easily. NTX is a token that offers its users extra privileges, increased limits, and earnings.”

