Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $14.00

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $13.30. Noah shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.94.
The company has a market cap of $787.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70.
Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.
