Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $14.00

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $13.30. Noah shares last traded at $13.19, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Noah from $32.10 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Noah currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

Noah Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $787.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Noah

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,126,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 276,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 93,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,539,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

