Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.52 ($0.02). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 112,330 shares.

Non-Standard Finance Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The company has a market capitalization of £1.37 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charles Henry Gregson acquired 425,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($10,270.66).

About Non-Standard Finance

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 75 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

