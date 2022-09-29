Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NSTD opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. IV alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTD. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 100,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 64.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.