Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.89

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.89 and traded as high as $14.81. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 116,580 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $704.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $40.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.00 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $51,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $670,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

