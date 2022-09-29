Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a sector perform rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $483.69 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $345.90 and a twelve month high of $515.49. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $478.88 and a 200-day moving average of $465.38.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 380,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,060.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 15,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

