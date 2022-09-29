Northstar Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,630,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,673,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $139.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.26 and its 200 day moving average is $151.71. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.05 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

