Northstar Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 2.8% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,190,623. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $152.26 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.77 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day moving average is $172.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

