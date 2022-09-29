Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $37.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 11.6% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $37,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $321.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.46 and a one year high of $467.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $356.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.55.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

