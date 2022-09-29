Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises about 1.5% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $66.55.

