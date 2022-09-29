Northstar Asset Management LLC Makes New $421,000 Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northstar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 5th Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $6,210,000. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,443,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $126.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.34 and a 200-day moving average of $139.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $123.68 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

