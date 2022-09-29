Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Fortive by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $60.39 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.64.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

