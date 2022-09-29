Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 925 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 1.0% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VFH opened at $76.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.44 and a one year high of $102.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.17.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

