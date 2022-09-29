NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Short Interest Up 27.1% in September

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,880,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 17,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,669 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,395 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 893.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,693 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 821.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,396,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 19,204,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLOK stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,707,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,771. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.32 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 565.66% and a net margin of 30.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

