Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Trading Up 0.8%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.37. Approximately 31,968 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 24,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPV. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 199,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $663,000. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

