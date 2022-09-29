Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Trading Up 0.8%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.37. Approximately 31,968 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 24,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
