Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Short Interest Up 2,086.1% in September

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,700 shares, an increase of 2,086.1% from the August 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,945.7 days.

Obayashi Stock Performance

Shares of Obayashi stock remained flat at $6.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.27. Obayashi has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15.

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter. Obayashi had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.91%.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

