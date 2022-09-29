OctoFi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16,523.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $16,523.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00007740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi’s genesis date was August 17th, 2020. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi.

OctoFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another.An All-in-One DeFi platform that helps users find top opportunities while rewarding them for being a holder. Revenue earned on platform is 100% returned to eligible holders monthly.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

