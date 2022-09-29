OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.414 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

OGE Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. OGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 79.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect OGE Energy to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $847,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,433,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,999 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 211,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 158,950 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

