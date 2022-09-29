Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-$1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.39-$0.43 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OLLI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.07.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $75.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 109.8% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 109,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 59,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

