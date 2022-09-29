Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up about 3.3% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Omnicom Group worth $12,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,914,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,604,000 after buying an additional 314,679 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,561,000 after buying an additional 4,312,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.28. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

