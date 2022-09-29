OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 292.1 days.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OMVJF remained flat at $38.43 during trading on Thursday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09.
OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
