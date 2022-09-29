OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,700 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 292.1 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OMVJF remained flat at $38.43 during trading on Thursday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

