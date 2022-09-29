Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Short Interest Up 38.2% in September

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,800 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 591,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ONCT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.88. 361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,338. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,086.66% and a negative return on equity of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 144,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 72,217 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 519.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 59,747 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

Featured Articles

