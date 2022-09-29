Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Short Interest Up 38.2% in September

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,800 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 591,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ONCT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.88. 361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,338. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.49.
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,086.66% and a negative return on equity of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 144,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 72,217 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 519.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 59,747 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.