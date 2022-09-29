Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$218.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.04 million. Ooma also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.11-$0.13 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
OOMA traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.62. 326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,811. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $306.67 million, a P/E ratio of -423.00 and a beta of 0.69.
Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.
