Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.10

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 5231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stephens lowered shares of Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a current ratio of 18.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Open Lending had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Open Lending by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 105,772 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,609 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Open Lending by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Open Lending by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,140,000 after acquiring an additional 76,819 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.