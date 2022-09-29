Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DURECT in a report released on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for DURECT’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Get DURECT alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DURECT Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of DRRX opened at $0.56 on Thursday. DURECT has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55.

In other news, Director Gail J. Maderis purchased 70,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $44,996.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,307 shares in the company, valued at $44,996.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 114,704 shares of company stock valued at $79,015. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 2,022.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DURECT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 214,268 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,070,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 310,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.