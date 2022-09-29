OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $4.08 on Monday. OptimumBank has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 210.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

